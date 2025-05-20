Woodline Partners LP Sells 2,554,528 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554,528 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.84% of Roivant Sciences worth $72,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,992,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $14,788,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 353,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 722,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 315,522 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,489,673.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 959,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,611,594.42. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,799,611 shares in the company, valued at $456,501,538.17. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,223,959 shares of company stock worth $13,420,035. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

