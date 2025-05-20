Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Makes New $40,000 Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,205,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 177,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 664,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 531,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 503,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,072,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 2.1%

SPYI stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.70.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

