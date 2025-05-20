Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $12.93 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.
Cencora Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of COR stock opened at $292.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
