State of Wyoming Boosts Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 178.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.4%

WWW stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.62. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.