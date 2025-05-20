Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $156.23 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,882 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.9% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.21% of Zoetis worth $156,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,834,000 after buying an additional 279,092 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5%

Zoetis stock opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.