Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF makes up 5.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 551.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

