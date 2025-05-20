Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 84,181 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3,007.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,181 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,959,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,910,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CINF opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.13. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $111.92 and a 52 week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

