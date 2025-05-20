Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $7 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $292.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

