Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL opened at $471.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.49. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.92 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

