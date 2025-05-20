Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,290,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,084,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 265,637 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,215,000.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,798. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $62.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

