AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,408.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $110.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.30.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

