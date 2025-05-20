Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 4,247 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

