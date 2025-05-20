Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $113,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,909,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 671,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.85 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

