C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.39 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 59.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

