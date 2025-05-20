Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $231.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.9%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.91, for a total value of $436,325.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,808.01. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $636,393. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

