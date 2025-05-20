Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

AECOM stock opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

