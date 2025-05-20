OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in National Health Investors by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.
National Health Investors Price Performance
NYSE NHI opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
