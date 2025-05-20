OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $332,000 Position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Idaho Strategic Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 10,713.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 59,773.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDR. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €12.82 ($14.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.80. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of €8.57 ($9.63) and a 52 week high of €19.75 ($22.19). The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.07 and a 200 day moving average of €13.46.

Idaho Strategic Resources Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

