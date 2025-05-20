OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.10% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,048 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 382,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 10,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,809.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,728.36. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,980 shares of company stock worth $168,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $477.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

