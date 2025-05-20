OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $290,000 Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after buying an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $61,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $43,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,921,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Melius Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

