OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,444,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,671,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,257.60. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.47.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

