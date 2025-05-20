Burford Capital Limited Declares Dividend of $0.06 (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BUR opened at GBX 1,001 ($13.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,068.75. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 800 ($10.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,247 ($16.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.37) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

