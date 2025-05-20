Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $363,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $455,550,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,796,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.83 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

