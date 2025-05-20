16,200 Shares in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFVN. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in LifeVantage by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of LFVN opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.41. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.99 million. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 3.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

