Vivaldi Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

