JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.8% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

JPST stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.