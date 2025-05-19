Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Decreased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $234.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

