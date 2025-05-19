Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,959,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,519,000 after purchasing an additional 341,651 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,121,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Trace Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,432,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $54.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $54.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

