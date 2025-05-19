Vienna Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vienna Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.4% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after buying an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $209.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.98 and its 200 day moving average is $215.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

