St. Clair Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 696 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.62.
GE Vernova Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of GEV opened at $428.63 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion and a PE ratio of 77.09.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
