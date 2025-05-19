Vestment Financial LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Vestment Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 60,937 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

