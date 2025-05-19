Vestment Financial LLC Takes $7.86 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Vestment Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 302,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Vestment Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vestment Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

