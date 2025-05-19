Vestment Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Vestment Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEHP stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.