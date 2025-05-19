TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,065,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $660.43 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.94. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7,338.97, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,800. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down previously from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.33.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

