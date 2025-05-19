Tabor Asset Management LP Has $4.79 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tabor Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,197 shares during the period. Chewy makes up 2.3% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,345,000 after buying an additional 399,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chewy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $79,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:CHWY opened at $41.77 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHWY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,901.60. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $286,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,743. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,229. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.