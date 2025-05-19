TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after acquiring an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,278,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $182.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.