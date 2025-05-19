Tidal Investments LLC Has $22.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 240.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,338 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,542,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after acquiring an additional 428,035 shares during the period.

SGOV stock opened at $100.55 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

