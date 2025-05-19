Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Position Trimmed by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,144 shares during the quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 1.62% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX opened at $5.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenax Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENX. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price target on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenax Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

