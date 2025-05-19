Gladstone Investment Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $541.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.86. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $27.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

GAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Investment stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gladstone Investment worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

