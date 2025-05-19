Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$18.90 on Monday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$15.50 and a one year high of C$18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of C$402.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.41.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.