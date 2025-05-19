291,406 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 291,406 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,330,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 599,257 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $98.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $786.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.