Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9231 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a 19.2% increase from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.77.

Arcadis Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARCAY opened at $49.95 on Monday. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

