Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9231 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a 19.2% increase from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.77.
Arcadis Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARCAY opened at $49.95 on Monday. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.
About Arcadis
