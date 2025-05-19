260 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TopBuild by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $304.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.