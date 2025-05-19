Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 865,273 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 513.8% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 14,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 571.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

