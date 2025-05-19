Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 15,313 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 170,128 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Toro by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 5,161.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 220,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 216,213 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $77.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTC

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.