Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,340 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in HEICO by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.36.

HEICO Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $278.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.72. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $211.92 and a 1 year high of $283.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

