Triune Financial Partners LLC Has $37.69 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 921,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triune Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $37,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.