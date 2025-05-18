TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $292.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

