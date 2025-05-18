Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. State of Wyoming owned about 0.08% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

TSEM stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.75. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

