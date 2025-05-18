Texas Bank & Trust Co Takes $524,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 834 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,750,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.16.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $4,431,960.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,119,224.70. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of INTU opened at $670.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.